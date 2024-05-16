Woman accused of stabbing her 82-year-old roommate on Oriole Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman, 53, is facing felony assault charges, accused of stabbing her 82-year-old roommate overnight on Oriole Street off Lexington Avenue.

The stabbing in the home happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Rochester Police arrived and found the 82-year-old woman stabbed in the upper body. An ambulance took her to Strong Hospital to treat her serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took the 53-year-old into custody at the home. RPD says a fight led up the stabbing.