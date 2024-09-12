Woman and son charged with hiding body in recycling bin for Social Security payments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester woman and her son are now charged with hiding a body in order to collect Social Security payments.

Wendy Stone and Cody James Stone are now charged with illegally hiding the body of Kenneth Crisman. He died in December of 2022 but was not found until last September.

Federal prosecutors say after Crisman’s death, Wendy Stone poured bleach on his body to prevent the smell and hid it in a recycling bin in the basement of her home on Bryan Street.

She’s facing several other charges, including theft of government funds and identity theft.

Since unlawful concealment of a corpse is not a bail eligible charge, both will be released after arraignment.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.