Woman arrested for DWI after car crashes into house on Earl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in custody after Rochester Police say she crashed her car into a house on Earl Street off Genesee Street. It happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

Police say the car hit the house and other cars on the street and the woman took off.

Officers say they caught up with her on nearby Magnolia Street and took the 42-year-old Rochester woman into custody. She’s charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.