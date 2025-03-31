Woman arrested in connection to armed robbery at ESL Bank

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said they have arrested a 37-year-old woman who they say robbed the ESL Bank on Merchants Road on March 20.

Police said Marleny Aguasvivas entered the ESL on March 20 wearing a medical mask, handed the bank teller a note which said she had a gun demanding money and then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Monday, the Rochester Area Major Crimes Task Force put out a search warrant in Rochester and were able to take Aguasvivas into custody, according to police.

Aguasvivas has been charged with Robbery in the third-degree and is set to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday.