Woman charged with DWI after troopers say she drove into building while intoxicated

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – State Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman after they say she drove into a building on South Main Street in the Town of Manchester while intoxicated.

Troopers said on April 14 at around 5:18 a.m., State Police from Canandaigua responded to a report of a vehicle that hit a building in the area of South Main Street in Manchester.

When troopers arrived, they said a telephone pole was broken and there was a large hole on the side of Jack’s Kitchen. The vehicle involved was found in a nearby parking lot off Clifton Street, according to troopers.

Samantha Jones of Clyde, N.Y., was found nearby and was arrested for DWI after investigation, troopers said. Jones was issued appearance tickets for Manchester Town Court.

Jack’s Kitchen will be closed until it is repaired.