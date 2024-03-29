Woman charged with stabbing man inside home on Colgate Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is charged with assault after Rochester Police say she stabbed a man inside a home during a domestic dispute on Friday morning.

Officers arrived at the home on Colgate Street off Arnett Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. They found the 50-year-old man suffering from an upper-body stab wound.

At the home, officers also took the 56-year-old woman into custody. The man was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.