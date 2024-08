ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on West Avenue Friday morning.

Police say they responded to the scene just before midnight, and found 46-year-old Lashawnda Leggett. She was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The vehicle that hit Leggett fled the scene before police got there.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information in urged to call police.