Woman injured in drive-by shooting on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman, 49, was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on Lake Avenue and Maplewood Drive.

Rochester Police were flagged down around 10:45 p.m. by a driver who reported seeing a car get shot up on Lake Avenue. Soon after, the gunshot victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private car. She was treated for her upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the victim and an an 18-year-old man were inside the car when another car pulled up and began firing. The 18-year-old wasn’t injured. RPD is still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.