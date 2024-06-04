Woman injured in hit-and-run on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a 37-year-old woman on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard on Monday night.

The woman was rushed to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive. RPD says the woman may have been walking in the road when she was hit by a vehicle just before 11 p.m.

Officers determined the vehicle was heading north at the time. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.