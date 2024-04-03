Woman injured in shooting inside convenience store on Grand Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman in her 20s is recovering after a shooting on Tuesday night that Rochester Police say took place inside a convenience store on Grand Avenue near Chamberlain Street.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and found the woman with a lower-body gunshot wound on Garson Avenue, a block away from the convenience store. She was rushed to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 911.