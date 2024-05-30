Woman on probation after 56 cats seized around her home

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A woman pleaded guilty to failure to provide proper food and drinks to animals after 56 cats were seized inside and around her home on Whalen Road in Penfield.

Back in January, investigators found the cats and took them to Lollypop Farm for care. Most of the cats have been adopted but four had to be put down for medical reasons, according to Lollypop Farm.

Jacqueline Dillman is now on a year of interim probation after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor. The court returned two of her cats to her, which will be monitored throughout her probation.