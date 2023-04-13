Woman recovering after being shot on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s is recovering after she was shot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street.

Just after midnight, RPD responded to a shot spotter activation. During their investigation, they learned a female victim had been transported to Strong Hospital in a personal car.

The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.