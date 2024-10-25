Woman rescued after being trapped in a well inside Ogden house

OGDEN, N.Y. — A 66-year-old woman was rescued from a well inside a house on Spencerport Road in Ogden on Tuesday afternoon.

Ogden police, along with Spencerport firefighters and a Gates Volunteer Ambulance crew, all responded to the scene. They found the woman trapped in what looked like an old cistern inside the house.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/pMLDRmCUQNxj5vgP

Crews were able to get her out of the well. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.