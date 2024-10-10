Woman seriously injured in dog attack on Sherwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman in her 80s is seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog Thursday morning.

Rochester Police say the attack happened at 11:45 a.m. on Sherwood Avenue, and a man in his 20s go hurt trying to help the woman. The woman was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Two pit-bull type dogs were taken by Animal Control at the scene.

Police explain the dog attack “does not appear to be random,” and the woman lives with the dogs.