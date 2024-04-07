Woman shot near Mason and Pierpont streets Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Mason and Pierpont streets.

Police say they responded to the area at 2:23 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, and found an 18-year-old woman shot in the upper body. She was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

What led up to the gunfire is still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.