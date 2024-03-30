Woman shot on Colvin Street Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is being treated at Rochester General Hospital after police say she was shot on Colvin Street near Wilder Street.

Police responded to the area around 3 a.m. Saturday, but say they couldn’t find a victim. As they were investigating, a 26-year-old woman arrived at RGH who was shot in the upper body

The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.