Woman shot on Warwick Avenue Saturday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot on Warwick Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers say the gunfire happening around 8:45 p.m.. When officers go to the scene they found a 22-year-old Rochester woman who’d been shot. She was brought to a local hospital in an ambulance, and police say her injuries may be life-altering, but not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.