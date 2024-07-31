Woman suffers minor injuries in Henrietta rollover crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Hylan and Summer Sky drives in Henrietta were closed Wednesday after a rollover crash.

Deputies say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a Honda SUV was driving south on Hylan Drive. Officials explain as that Honda was driving, a Didge Minivan was turning left onto Hylan Drive, failing to yield right to the Honda.

The Honda hit the minivan and rolled over multiple times, landing on its passenger side. The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old Henrietta woman, was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. She was the only person in the Honda during the crash.

The driver of the minivan, a 60-year-old Henrietta woman, was cited for failing to yield the right of way. She was also the only person in the minivan during the crash.

Deputies have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor.

Hylan and Summer Sky drives were reopened around noon on Wednesday.