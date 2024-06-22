Woman wanted in Buffalo murder arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman wanted in a fatal shooting in Buffalo was arrested Friday in Rochester.

Shana Rowe, 39, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree murder in the June 12 shooting of 43-year-old Shawneequa Pearson, 43, on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Buffalo Police homicide detectives took Rowe into custody on Friday with the help of the Rochester Police SWAT Team.

Rochester Police said they assisted with the investigation on Pierpont Street, on the city’s northwest side.