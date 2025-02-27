WWII and Korean War veteran who became pastor at age 40 celebrates his 105th birthday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Episcopal Senior Life is celebrating a remarkable milestone for one of its residents. Bob Closs, a resident of Seabury Woods, has turned 105 years old. Born in 1920, Closs has lived through significant changes in the world.

Reflecting on his long life, Closs shared, “The world has changed tremendously, of course. When I was young, we didn’t have cars around; it was horse and wagon. When I was a kid, I used to ride around with the milkman or the iceman.”

He also noted, “I don’t think that children today are ever going to experience the kind of things that we experienced.”

Closs is not only a centenarian but also a veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War. At the age of 40, he made a significant career change by entering the ministry and becoming a pastor.

