Xerox stops certain manufacturing operations at Webster facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Xerox is set to halt some of its manufacturing operations at its Webster facility, according to the Rochester Business Journal.

As of June 30, the company will cease the production of its iGen 5 and Nuvera presses, marking the end of print engine manufacturing operations at that location. The presses have a history of being manufactured at the Webster site. However, the Webster facility is not shutting down entirely.

The facility will transition to focus on the manufacturing of spare parts and continue the production of Xerox toner and photo-receptors.

