Yates County cat that has spent over half her life in shelters is in need of a home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sherbert, a cat in Yates County that has spent over half of her life in shelters, is in need of a permanent home.

The Humane Society of Yates County-Shelter of Hope said in a Facebook post that Sherbert is believed to be around four years old and has spent two and a half of those years in shelters. She was transferred to Yates County recently.

The humane society is asking anyone interested is adopting Sherbert to fill out this form.