Yates County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new furry friend

PENN YAN, N.Y. — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office have welcomed a new member with four legs and a tail to their team – K9 Rocco.

Rocco is a purebred black Labrador Retriever and has been assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Correction Division.

He has begun training alongside his handler, Correction Officer James Palmer at the detection of jail contraband.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, Officer Palmer also completed the annual “Behind the Wall” event with K9 Magnum back in October.

The event covers seminar topics including legal issues and trends in K9 application within and surrounding correctional facilities, as well as practical exercises including drug searches.

Officer Palmer and K9 Magnum also continued their training later that month with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office annual K9 Seminar.

