Yellow Alert for strong storm threat on Wednesday afternoon and evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect sunny and warm weather through midday on Wednesday before showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be near record levels once again on Wednesday, close to 90 degrees. After a nice morning, if you will be out and about later especially between 3-8 p.m., keep an eye to the sky for storms.

Not everyone will see severe weather but a few storms may strengthen enough to bring torrential downpours and local flooding. There could also be damaging wind gusts, local power outages, hail, and lightning.

Scattered showers and thunder into Wednesday night will clear by Thursday morning with cooler and drier weather on Thursday afternoon into Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for latest updates on the timing of storms.