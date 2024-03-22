Yellow Alert Weather begins Friday night: Moderate snow with sleet in some areas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cold and quiet start to Friday with increasing clouds in the morning. Some light snow will develop in the afternoon with just a coating through the evening commute.

After sunset, the snow will pick up and start to accumulate heading into the overnight hours. Snow will mix with some sleet or rain for a bit on Friday night especially south of Rochester.

Where it stays, all snow closer to Lake Ontario accumulations will range from 4-6 inches before ending on Saturday morning. Some sleet will will mix in the areas that will receive 2-4 inches of snow and the mix will be longest in areas with 1-2 inches of snow.

Thankfully, it’s a quick hitting system so the weather will rapidly improve throughout the day on Saturday. Sunshine is back on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow totals as some adjustments may be needed if we see more or less mixed precipitation overnight.