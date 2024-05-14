Yellow Alert Weather for some areas Tuesday afternoon for thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect beautiful weather through midday, with temperatures well into the 70s and good amount of sunshine, but there is an afternoon thunderstorm threat in some area.

Some showers and storms will try and develop after 2 p.m. There will be a local thundery downpours, gusty wind, and small hail around 5&20 to Lake Ontario.

No widespread severe weather is expected but some local issues are possible with ponding water. Showers and storms will rapidly diminish to light showers this evening. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates throughout the day as storms develop on Tuesday afternoon.