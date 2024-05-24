First Alert Weather: Two Yellow Alerts for storms on Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Yellow Alerts are in place for Memorial Day weekend. An alert is in place on Saturday for afternoon thunderstorms and on Monday for widespread showers and storms that could impact outdoor plans.

There are no changes for Friday’s forecast, with plenty of sun with highs in the 70s to near 80s. We will remain dry through Friday night.

We will start Saturday off on the dry side as well with the early afternoon being dry as well. After 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon is when we need to keep our eyes to the skies as storm chances increase.

The best chance for storms on Saturday has shifted a bit as the best chance will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Storms that do pop up on Saturday afternoon/evening will have the chance to produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

We will see showers and storms linger into early Saturday night, but we clear out late. Dry weather remains in the forecast for Sunday as partly cloudy skies are expected with highs near 80. We will see clouds increase late Sunday night with showers too.

Scattered showers and showers are expected throughout most of Memorial Day also. No severe weather is expected and it will not be a washout. But watch out for the occasional showers and storms if you have outdoor plans.