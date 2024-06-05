Yellow Alert Weather on Wednesday afternoon for local thundery downpours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect hazy sunshine on Wednesday morning with very warm and humid weather into the afternoon. Clouds and thunder chances will be on the increase after 1 p.m.

There’s a Yellow Alert between 1 to 7 p.m. for possible storms, so be prepared to deal with some weather at times later into Wednesday. The main threat will be heavy rain and lightning.

If outside, make sure to use the News10NBC Weather App to get the latest radar data and any alerts for lightning. The heavy rain threat will diminish on Wednesday evening and overnight with scattered showers and cooler weather ahead the rest of the week into the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on any thunder that develops this afternoon.