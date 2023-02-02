Yellow Alert Weather: Snow squall and bitter air for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Say so long to our sunshine and “mildish” air for a little bit, as we have an arctic front plowing through the Great Lakes.

A snow squall with a burst of snow, gusty winds and reduced visibility accompanies the front, then the bitter air follows for Friday. In fact, we’ll drop into the lower single digits by Friday morning. Winds will be whipping out of the northwest at about 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 m.p.h.

That will make it feel more like -15° to -20° for much of the day. This is the kind of cold that can be dangerous if you’re not prepared for it. Dress appropriately if you need to be outdoors for more than a few minutes, meaning hats, scarves, gloves and heavy jackets.

Cover any exposed skin. And don’t forget about the furry friends! It’s best not to have them out for more than a few minutes, either. A Yellow Alert will remain up all of Friday and into Friday night. We’ll see some snow in addition to this bitter blast, but it’ll take a backseat to the cold.

Our squall should deliver about an inch or less of snow, with another inch or so possible overnight and another inch of local lake effect Friday into Friday night. Overall, just a few inches of snow, but it’ll be that fine, sugary snow.

Saturday morning likely starts at or below zero, but the wind will ease up a bit, so the wind chills will be less of a factor. Still, a bitter start to the weekend. We’ll climb into the 20s on Saturday and soar into the 40s on Sunday!

Bottom line: winter roars back Friday and early Saturday, but it’ll be a brief blast. Stay with News10NBC and the First Alert Weather team for any updates on possible school closures and tweaks to the forecast as this cold moves through.