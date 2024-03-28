YMCA to offer free swimming classes during ‘Splash Week’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The YMCA is offering free water safety and basic swimming skills classes for members three and up as the warm weather approaches.

With the amount of natural water, and backyard and community pools opening in the coming months, it is crucial to help equip the community with the lifesaving water safety skills to keep people of all ages safe in and around the water.

When: Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. till noon

Where: Northwest Family YMCA at 730 Long Pond Road, Rochester