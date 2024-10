ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Give your cat an extra squeeze Tuesday (if you’re lucky enough that they let you do so) as October 29 marks National Cat Day!

Cat lovers flooded our inbox with photos of their fur babies. Here’s a few being celebrated Tuesday:

Cooper, an avid Bills fan Reggie Betsy and Sam

Olive Lucy and Dusty Myles and Stella Nick, Molly, and Max

Fawn Mr. Motor Princess Fluffy

Cheddar Luna Oliver

Spirit Venus Percy and Lucy