Youth Job and Resource Fair takes place Saturday at East High

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — East High School is holding the second annual Youth Job and Resource Fair on Saturday, May 20.

Youth ages 15 to 24 can network with organizations including the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Rochester Regional Health, and the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Some other organizations participating include Wendy’s, Wegmans, the Hudson Avenue Walmart, Trillium Health, Villages at Unity, the Rochester Police Department, Pathways to Peace, and Monroe County.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school on 1801 East Main Street. The fair is sponsored by RochesterWorks, the City of Rochester, and local elected officials.

“Our youth have all the potential in the world, but we must give them the tools to succeed,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “I’m especially proud of the work the City is doing to offer more youth employment opportunities.