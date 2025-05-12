Zipper merge: Experts say it’s key to keep traffic flowing in construction zones

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PERINTON, N.Y. – If you’ve ever been jammed up in traffic trying to merge, this report is for you. Experts say a method called the “zipper merge” helps traffic flow smoothly. Well, when it’s done properly, of course.

Drivers on Interstate 490 near Bushnell’s Basin in Perinton are being encouraged to use the zipper merge method during ongoing construction. The $60 million bridge replacement project has reduced the highway to one lane, causing potential traffic jams.

The New York State Department of Transportation said waiting until the last minute to merge is the correct approach to avoid congestion. Chris Reeves, the regional director of the transportation department, explained the benefits of the zipper merge.

“Zipper merges are proven to be more efficient,” Reeves said. “We see them in other states utilized, and we’re trying it here because we do think it does help minimize the length of the delay and also the time it takes to get through the work zone.”

But some drivers still aren’t on board.

“I don’t like to get in the next lane too early because then I feel like everybody’s zooming past you merging in,” said driver Sareena Rockefeller. “But I also don’t like to wait until the last second cause it’s stressful to see who’s gonna let you over… if they let you over.”

“If there’s a solid line… I don’t wanna be, like, that person,” said driver Kaitlyn Cosentino.

Reeves said the goal is to prevent a single long line of traffic before the work zone, which could block exit ramps. Drivers are advised to form two lines and take turns merging at the last minute.

The construction is expected to continue well into the fall of this year.

In-depth on zipper merging

A zipper merge is designed to keep traffic moving smoothly by letting drivers use both lanes until they reach a merge point. As two lanes turn into one, drivers take turns entering the work zone, alternating in a zipper fashion into the open lane.

Sign will indicate when drivers should take turns merging.

Officials say the best course of action is to avoid 490 near Bushnell’s Basin during the construction and find an alternate route when possible.

