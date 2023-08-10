Maui Wildfires – How to Help
Devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, fueled by strong winds, have left 36 people dead and thousands more displaced from their homes and businesses. The community has rallied to assist people who are suffering as a result of the ongoing wildfires. If you are looking for ways to help, you can find more information at the links below:
- Maui Disaster Response and Recovery Support
- Kākoʻo Maui – The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
- Hawai‘i Community Foundation – MAUI STRONG FUND
- GoFundMe – Maui Wildfires Relief Fundraisers
- LĀHUI FOUNDATION – Fire Recovery Efforts
- Maui Food Bank – Disaster Relief for Maui
- United Way – Maui Fire and Disaster Relief