49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall will make his debut 50 days after being shot in the chest

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall will be activated and make his NFL debut Sunday against Kansas City 50 days after he was shot in the chest.

Pearsall made it through his first week back at practice with no issues and will officially be taken off the non-football injury list, Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

Shanahan didn’t know how long Pearsall would take to get up to speed but was pleased with what he saw during the week of practice for him to play against the defending champion Chiefs at home.

“There was no expectation in that way,” Shanahan said. “I just wanted to see him. We hadn’t seen him out there in a while. Monday I didn’t even really count because it was a walkthrough. But Wednesday he looked great. And Thursday was even better. And today was even more comfortable. So that made the decision pretty easy.”

Pearsall was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco’s Union Square area and was hospitalized overnight. He avoided damage to any organs and nerves and was back working out at the team facility the following week.

He returned to practice on Monday and could play a key role against Kansas City with No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings sidelined this week by a hip injury.

“Whatever he’s needed at,” Shanahan said of what Pearsall will do Sunday. “He’s got roles on special teams, he’s got roles as receiver and we’ll see how the game unfolds. But he’s healthy and ready to go.”

Pearsall, who was drafted in the first round in April, missed the majority of training camp practices with injuries to his hamstring and shoulder but was on track to be ready for the opener before the shooting.

Shanahan said Pearsall’s return to practice this week gave the team an emotional lift.

“The guys are pumped,” Shanahan said. “He’s been around the guys for a while now, so it’s not like he hasn’t been around but practicing all week. It’s been great to see him out there. I think the guys are more real happy for him that he could get back and be a part of it. He’s had a hell of a week and we’re just pumped to get him back out there with us.

In other injury news, running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) and receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist) made it through the week with no setbacks and are set to play Sunday.

The 49ers will be making another change at kicker with fill-in Matthew Wright set to go on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder and back on kickoff coverage last week in Seattle. Wright had been signed before that game to replace the injured Jake Moody, who sprained his ankle on kick coverage the previous game and is expected to miss two more games.

Anders Carlson was signed to the practice squad this week and will be elevated for the game. Carlson was 27 for 33 on field goals and 34 for 39 on extra points as a rookie in Green Bay last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.