76ers’ Embiid says he’s ‘looking into every option’ if his knee is bothering him at end of season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid acknowledged Sunday he may have to undergo another surgery on the left knee that has bothered him the last year if it isn’t feeling any better by the end of the season.

During the telecast of the 76ers’ 135-127 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, ABC reported that Embiid said he believes his knee would likely require another surgery and long recovery period. The 2022-23 MVP wasn’t as definitive about it when talking to reporters after the game, but indicated offseason surgery could at least be a possibility.

“I think the straightforward answer is that when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it,” Embiid said. “We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option.”

Embiid returned to action Tuesday after missing 15 games because of his knee problem. He has averaged 26.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the three games he has played over the last week.

He played just 39 games last season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. The 76ers announced in early February of that season that he had undergone surgery. Embiid came back in early April, was part of the 76ers’ playoff run and then won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team last summer.

Embiid acknowledged after Sunday’s game that he didn’t have enough time after undergoing surgery last year.

“At some point I probably need to just, especially when the summer comes around, these few months to just recover fully,” Embiid said. “Like I said, don’t know what it is, but if that keeps being the same pattern, then obviously you’ve got to try something else.”

Embiid, 30, has averaged 24.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 15 games this season.

“Every day, take it day by day,” Embiid said. “If it gets worse, then you’ve got to do something about it. If it’s not consistent enough, then that’s not good enough.”

