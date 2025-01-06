Aaron Rodgers proved in Week 18 that he can still play at a high level if any NFL team wants him

Aaron Rodgers showed the rest of the NFL in Week 18 that he can still play at a high level in case he wants to return for a 21st season.

The four-time NFL MVP threw four touchdown passes against a team that was playing to preserve slim playoff hopes, helping the New York Jets finish a miserable season on a winning note.

Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 500 career TD passes, doing so in New York’s 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Now, Rodgers heads into an offseason of uncertainty.

First, he must decide whether he’s coming back or retiring. He doesn’t even know if the Jets will want him after going 5-12 this season.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrates after a two-point conversion with offensive tackle Max Mitchell, center left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig

“I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or they’re ready to move on,” Rodgers said. “Either way, I’m thankful for my two years here.”

The team is seeking a general manager and head coach, so ownership may want input from the new regime before making a decision on Rodgers.

Owner Woody Johnson, vice chairman Christopher Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai are expected to chat with Rodgers at some point during the week.

“I’m looking forward to those conversations,” Rodgers said. “It feels good to be able to do some of the things these last five or six weeks I know I was capable of doing, even at 40, 41. But either way, I won’t be upset or offended with what they decide to do — if they want to move on, if I still want to play.

“And if not, I’ll let them know, if that’s the case.”

Rodgers, who turned 41 last month, was slowed by injuries after coming back from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his first season with the Jets on the fourth snap.

He started moving around better late in the season and saved his best for the last game.

“We have talked a lot about can he still play,” Fox analyst Greg Olsen said. “Can he move? Can he do all of the physical things? Coming into (this game) he had five touchdown passes through 17 weeks where he was under pressure or on the move. He has thrown four (Sunday), which is the most by any quarterback the entire season.

“So the element of his game that has always made him special. The question was had he lost it? Well, in this one-game sample size. … And we have seen it other times throughout the season. This is the best version of Aaron Rodgers we’ve seen all year. And I promise you, there’s a lot of teams around the league that are taking very close note.”

Rodgers is slated to make a nonguaranteed $37.5 million in 2025 with a dead cap hit of $49 million as his salary cap total goes from $17.1 million to $23.5 million.

The Jets could spread the dead money over two years by releasing Rodgers with the use of post-June 1 designation. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, so they would need his permission to make a deal.

If Rodgers wants to keep playing and the Jets don’t want him back, here are five potential destinations for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer:

TENNESSEE TITANS: A six-game losing streak to close out the season clinched the No. 1 overall pick for the Titans, who will be seeking a franchise quarterback after benching Will Levis. They can choose between Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward or make a trade. Rodgers could make sense on a one-year deal to allow a rookie time to develop from the sideline.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: They also closed out the season on a six-game losing streak and will have the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Browns owe Deshaun Watson $92 million and restructured his contract by adding voidable years to extend his dead salary cap through the 2030 season. Watson has struggled and will be coming off a torn right Achilles tendon sustained on Oct. 20. Joe Flacco had success in Kevin Stefanski’s offense last year, leading Cleveland to the playoffs. Rodgers could be a short-term fit for a team that expects to compete in 2025.

NEW YORK GIANTS: A win last week cost the Giants the No. 1 pick and they slipped to the third slot. They need a franchise QB but won’t have their choice unless they trade up. Rodgers wouldn’t have to move and could make sense as a bridge quarterback.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: They also need a quarterback and will have the sixth pick. New minority owner Tom Brady believes rookie quarterbacks need time to develop and learn. Brady and Rodgers have a great relationship, so the seven-time Super Bowl champion likely would be in favor of having Rodgers start and tutor a youngster. Brady was a Super Bowl MVP at age 43 and played until he was 45. He could inspire Rodgers to keep playing.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: They drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in 2023, but he’s been inconsistent. The Colts haven’t reached the playoffs since Philip Rivers led them to an 11-5 record in 2020. They fell short with Carson Wentz in 2021, going 9-8. They were 4-12-1 with Matt Ryan in 2022 before selecting Richardson. Bringing Rodgers in to make a playoff run for one season while allowing the inexperienced Richardson to learn from one of the all-time greats could be enticing for owner Jim Irsay.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak contributed to this report.

