After helping Canada to 4 Nations title, Avs trio will meet team in Nashville to resume playoff push

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews had an easy excuse for missing Friday’s practice.

They needed a break after hoisting hockey’s new trophy.

MacKinnon, Makar and Toews helped Canada to a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday. But there’s not much time for rest as they quickly join the Avalanche in Nashville for a game Saturday.

After all, they have another trophy to pursue.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar knows his talented trio will be fighting fatigue this weekend in a back-to-back situation (Nashville on Saturday, St. Louis on Sunday).

“They’re playing for sure. No choice,” explained Bednar, whose team won the Stanley Cup trophy in 2022. “I don’t love the setup of Thursday (tournament final), Saturday, Sunday afternoon, but I guess that’s the price you pay.

“I have a little bit of concern for those guys and their energy. But they’re elite. They’re the best of the best. I tend to worry about them a little less.”

While in Nashville, Bednar plans to meet with MacKinnon, Makar and Toews to see how everything went at the new tournament. MacKinnon was selected the MVP with four goals in four games.

“We’ll pick their brain a little bit,” Bednar said. “They’ll share some ideas, talk about their experience. I think it’s good for us to know some of the things they did, what they experienced, what they liked, what they didn’t like, what some of the challenges of the tournament were. It’s good to share information.”

Colorado could soon receive an offensive boost with Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) participating more and more at practice. The Russian forward — along with defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) — won’t join the squad on their two-game trip but Nichushkin could be available as soon as a home game Wednesday against New Jersey.

Nichushkin hasn’t played since Dec. 31.

“Obviously, a good sign,” Bednar said. “We’re building him up to get back.”

The 29-year-old Nichushkin missed the opening 17 games after being suspended last May for at least six months and placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He made his season debut on Nov. 15 against Washington. He had 11 goals and six assists in 21 games before getting hurt.

The Avalanche, who’ve gone 5-4-1 over their last 10 games, are currently in wild-card position inside the Western Conference. They’re 13 points behind Winnipeg in the Central Division with 25 games remaining.

