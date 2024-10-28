Analysis: Eagles, Bills, Commanders make big statements in Week 8

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

It was a statement Sunday for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles (5-2) and Bills (6-2) cruised to double-digit road wins. The Commanders (6-2) needed a miracle on the final play.

Each team proved something in a tough game.

The Eagles had won two in a row since coming off a bye that followed an embarrassing loss to Tampa Bay in Week 4 but the feeling in Philadelphia was overwhelmingly negative. Critics questioned Hurts, blasted coach Nick Sirianni and talked like the team was going into Cincinnati 2-4 instead of 4-2.

After Joe Burrow led the Bengals on an opening touchdown drive that lasted 10:04, the boos resonated from Eagles fans sitting on their couches and watching in sports bars.

But Vic Fangio’s defense settled down. Then Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith took over.

Hurts tossed a perfect 45-yard TD pass to Smith and ran for three scores to help Philadelphia rout Cincinnati 37-17. He finished with 236 yards and a 132.5 passer rating, the third straight game he’s topped 119.

Folks weren’t giving the Eagles much credit for beating the Browns and routing the Giants the past two weeks. Even though the Bengals (3-5) have a losing record, this was a convincing victory.

“I think today was a great team win, a great showing as a team,” Hurts said. “When you play like that on defense and you’re able to stop an offense capable of playing at a high level and with the star players that they have, that’s a great job.”

The Eagles host Jacksonville (2-6) and former coach Doug Pederson next week before an NFC East showdown against Washington (6-2) in Philadelphia on Thursday night Nov. 14.

The Bills also hadn’t received much credit for their wins this season because of the quality of their opponents. Entering the game in Seattle, Buffalo’s five wins came against teams that had a combined record of 10-23 while the two losses were to clubs that were 10-4.

Facing a Seahawks team that was coming off an impressive road win in Atlanta and was sitting in first place in the NFC West, the Bills came out fast and didn’t let up on the way to a 31-10 win.

Allen threw for 283 yards and two scores, overcoming his first interception of the season. He tossed a 2-yard TD pass to rookie Keon Coleman on the first drive and the Bills dominated the Seahawks (4-4) from start to finish.

“I think you look at it from all three phases, I think everybody went out there, knew their job and executed at a high level — offense, defense, special teams,” Allen said. “Still got a lot to clean up.”

The Bills have a comfortable 3 1/2-game lead in the AFC East. They’ll host Miami (2-5) next week and visit Indianapolis (4-4) before facing the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (7-0) on Nov. 17. The playoff rematch against Kansas City will be another opportunity to silence any doubters.

Daniels was uncertain to start against Chicago because of a rib injury. He played through it and threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown on the final play to beat the Bears 18-15.

Daniels scrambled around for almost 13 seconds before launching a deep pass that was tipped backward into the waiting arms of Noah Brown for the victory.

In the NFL’s sixth matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken 1-2 in the draft, Daniels outshined top overall pick Caleb Williams. He threw for 326 yards and a score and ran for 52.

Williams was just 10 of 24 for 131 yards for the Bears (5-3) while Daniels displayed why he’s the favorite for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

“We’re blessed to have 5 leading this team,” Brown said of Daniels. “The things he can do are special — just even that last play. Keeping his composure, fighting like hell to get the ball off and throwing a hell of a ball. I wouldn’t want to play with any other quarterback. I’m glad to have him.”

Another team again failed to make a positive statement in Week 8.

Aaron Rodgers is in New York but these are the same old Jets (2-6). The defense blew a 22-17 lead in the final three minutes of a 25-22 loss to the lowly Patriots.

The Jets have dropped five straight games, including three in a row after coach Robert Saleh was fired and replaced by Jeff Ulbrich.

“This is a moment of darkness, and we understand that the outside world is going to get really loud right now,” Ulbrich said. “But the only thing I know in life is that when it gets dark and it gets hard, that you work and you point the finger at yourself and you look inward and you figure out what can I do better from an individual standpoint. If we do that collectively, which I believe we will, that’s your only opportunity to dig yourself out of this.”

For the Jets, the hole might be too deep.

The Eagles, Bills and Commanders are in a far better spot. So are many other clubs.

