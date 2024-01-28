Another big game by Travis Kelce gets the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl

BALTIMORE (AP) — Travis Kelce delivered another monster playoff performance to put the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl.

With pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, brother Jason and mother Donna among those in attendance, Kelce made 11 catches for 116 yards and had a touchdown reception in the Chiefs’ 17-10 AFC championship game victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

In the process, Kelce broke Jerry Rice’s NFL career record for the most catches in the postseason. He now has 156 in 21 playoff games.

Kansas City is making a fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years and is one victory against San Francisco or Detroit from a third NFL title in that span. Kelce has three TDs this postseason after two in a divisional round victory at Buffalo last week.

The favorite playmaker of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce came into the game with 1,694 yards receiving in the playoffs, trailing only Rice’s 2,245 in the league’s record book.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, also ranks second to Rice in playoff touchdown catches. Rice had 22, and Kelce picked up his 19th on a 19-yard catch from Mahomes in the first quarter.

The 34-year-old tight end has been one of football’s most visible figures this season, from his relationship with Swift, who’s at the peak of her fame, to a starring role in several TV commercials that have plastered his face all over game broadcasts and beyond.

