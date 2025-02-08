Anthony Davis leaves his Dallas debut with an injury after seismic Luka Doncic trade

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis left in the third quarter with a lower-body injury and didn’t return in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis went down without contact and was grabbing his groin area in Dallas’ 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. He was listed as doubtful to return and didn’t play again, but was set to address reporters after the game.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” coach Jason Kidd said.

One of the many criticisms of the trade was Dallas giving up a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for a 31-year-old with an extensive injury history.

Davis was out with an abdominal strain for his final two games with the Lakers and the first two he could have been available for the Mavs at the end of a five-game road trip. His debut was Dallas’ first home game since the trade.

The 10-time All-Star went down without contact as Alperen Sengun drove past him for a layup. Davis walked slowly toward the offensive end and stayed in the corner near the Dallas bench while his team ran the offense.

Davis didn’t try to go back the other way after the Rockets regained possession. The Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock and get Davis out of the game. He stayed in the bench area briefly before leaving the court.

Davis had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and all three of his blocks in the first half. He finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

