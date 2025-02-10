AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles’ Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 59 rout over the Kansas City Chiefs might have been short on drama, but it was still rich ground for AP’s photographers. From the first quarter to the French Quarter and beyond, here’s a gallery of the great images they produced.

