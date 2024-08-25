Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris dies at age 70

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Joe D’Alessandris, whose nearly half-century of coaching offensive linemen eventually brought him to four different NFL teams, has died. He was 70.

The Baltimore Ravens, D’Alessandris’ employer since 2017, announced that he died Sunday. He was hospitalized earlier this month with an unspecified illness, and that caused him to step away from his duties as the team’s offensive line coach.

Coach John Harbaugh said at the time that D’Alessandris had had surgery earlier this summer and experienced complications.

“Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of coach Joe D’Alessandris’ passing early this morning,” the team said in a statement. “‘Joe D.’ lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.”

Born April 29, 1954, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, D’Alessandris coached in the CFL and the World League — as well as at several colleges — before reaching the NFL ranks. He was an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers before settling in with the Ravens under Harbaugh.

“Coach ‘Joe D.’ was a man of integrity and a man of faith. He made us all better,” Harbaugh said. “He was our reader at team Mass, and he was loved by all here. He was a great coach and a good man — the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I admired him, loved him and am going to miss him, because ‘Joe D.’ was a joy.”

D’Alessandris played at Western Carolina and began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 1977. His other college coaching stops included Livingston University, Memphis, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Samford, Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Duke and Georgia Tech.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.