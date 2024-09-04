Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a candlelight vigil in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team’s arena Wednesday night to remember Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

The crowd of of roughly 1,000 outside Nationwide Arena was encouraged at 7:49 p.m. to light their candles. For the next 13:21 — for Johnny’s jersey No. 13 and Matthew’s No. 21 — they stood in silent remembrance watching a nearby video screen as a slideshow played of the brothers from childhood, through their teenage years and into college hockey, the pros, marriages, baptisms and lives filled with joy and love.

Flanked by a memorial 20 feet deep and 40 feet wide of jerseys, candles, balloons, stuffed animals, Gatorade bottles and signage, players including captain Boone Jenner, defenseman Erik Gudbranson and forward Cole Sillinger shared memories and inspirations they gained from knowing Johnny Gaudreau.

Gudbranson had known Gaudreau the longest, dating to their time as teammates with the Calgary Flames. He made the crowd chuckle sharing stories of Gaudreau barely making it on time to every team meeting and how he could be out of the locker room in his suit before Gudbranson had gotten out of his skates.

“A little thing I did with John is I’d pick him up and give him a bear hug, and I wouldn’t put him down until he told me he loved me,” Gudbranson told the crowd. “He wouldn’t tell me for a long time. I know up here it was because he enjoyed the hug. We just miss him so much.”

Blue Jackets fans Gianna,left, and Elijah Willis, have a moment of silence during the candlelight vigil to honor Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau, outside of Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2024. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by a motor vehicle last week while riding bicycles. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Maiorana

When the timer finished counting up and candle wax and tears commingled on the bricks outside the arena, chants began: “Johnny Hockey, Johnny Hockey, Johnny Hockey.”

At 8:08, the players moved back inside the building as one. A similar vigil took place Calgary, where Johnny Gaudreau played for nearly a decade.

Earlier in the day in Columbus, players and general manager Don Waddell attempted to make sense of the senseless tragedy.

“While there’s a huge hole in our lineup, there’s an even bigger one in our hearts,” Waddell said, acknowledging questions remain about how the team will move forward. “Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Waddell said the team will look to their leaders. Jenner, who has been captain since 2021, said the Blue Jackets must persevere and support each other as a collective unit.

“As a team, we’re going to get through this together,” Jenner said. “We’re going to grieve, cry, be vulnerable and support each other every step of the way, but we will persevere because I know that’s what Johnny would’ve wanted.”

Gudbranson said that while he has struggled to find consistent connections with many teammates, Gaudreau’s unique way of driving him crazy brought them together.

“You will continue to inspire me to be just like you,” Gudbranson said.

Gaudreau turned down more money from the New Jersey Devils to sign a $68.25 million, seven-year contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022.

Defensemen Zach Werenski highlighted Gaudreau’s decision to move and embrace the city of Columbus.

“You brought so much joy and excitement to this city,” Werenski said. “I’ve never quite seen anything like it.”

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road in Oldmans Township on Thursday night when a man driving an SUV in the same direction attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind at about 8 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Gudbranson ended his statement with a message to people considering driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“If you think about driving after a few beers or a fun night, please, please, please do not,” Gudbranson said. “Find a way home.”

At the annual NHLPA rookie showcase outside Washington, union executive director Marty Walsh said the tragic situation was having wide-ranging effects around hockey.

“The deaths of Johnny and his brother are impacting a lot of players in the league as a whole and obviously is impacting their alma mater, Boston College, and the people in Boston,” Walsh said. “The tributes are beautiful to see. We’ve just got to continue to support the family the best we can.”

