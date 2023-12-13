Blues fire coach Craig Berube after team’s 4th straight loss; Bannister named interim coach

By WARREN MAYES The Associated Press
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube talks to players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season.

Berube guided the Blues to their only Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

The 57-year-old Berube, in his sixth season with the Blues, had a record of 206-131-44.

The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.

