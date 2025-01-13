Botched handoff by Baker Mayfield and late failures by Bucs’ offense contribute to playoff loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield sat on the bench wearing a baseball cap with his head down, unable to do anything to keep the Washington Commanders from ending Tampa Bay’s season.

The quarterback’s fourth-quarter fumble led to a touchdown that gave the Commanders a short-lived lead. The inability of the Bucs’ high-powered offense to produce more than a tying field goal on the next possession set the stage for a quick exit from the NFL playoffs.

Zane Gonzalez’s third field goal, a 37-yarder that deflected off the right upright as time expired, gave Washington a 23-20 victory in the wild-card round Sunday night, leaving the Bucs to ponder what might have happened if Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense hadn’t held the ball for the final 4:41.

Mayfield completed 15 of 18 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, but a botched handoff attempt to receiver Jalen McMillan on an end-around play gave the Commanders life after the Bucs defense stopped Washington on downs to cling to a 17-13 lead.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered the fumble at the Tampa Bay 13, setting up Daniels’ second touchdown pass to put the Commanders up 20-17.

Mayfield drove the Bucs to the Commanders 12. The drive fizzled when the quarterback was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle on second-and-1 and Bucky Irving was dropped for a 2-yard loss on third down.

Chase McLaughlin’s 32-yard field goal tied it, but Tampa Bay never got the ball back.

