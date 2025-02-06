Brandon Ingram is going to the Raptors, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the Pelicans, AP source says
DENVER (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, a person with knowledge of the talks said late Wednesday.
The Raptors also will be sending a heavily protected first-round pick as well as a second-round pick to the Pelicans, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade will not get league approval until Thursday.
___
AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.