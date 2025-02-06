Brandon Ingram is going to the Raptors, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the Pelicans, AP source says

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown (11) dribbles the ball to the hoop against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jess Rapfogel]

DENVER (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, a person with knowledge of the talks said late Wednesday.

The Raptors also will be sending a heavily protected first-round pick as well as a second-round pick to the Pelicans, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade will not get league approval until Thursday.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

