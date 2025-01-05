Browns fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and O-line coach Andy Dickerson after 3-14 season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns quickly began fixing a brutal, broken season.

Hours after finishing 3-14 with a loss in the finale of a season that was expected to carry into the playoffs, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Dorsey and Dickerson both spent just one season with the Browns.

“I think the world of those two guys as people, as coaches,” Stefanski said Sunday. “But I’m going to go a different direction. There’s a that lot we need to look into and get fixed. This is never going to be about one person, I want to make that clear. This is something we all own. We all share in it. We’re going to have to look at all of it.”

Dorsey and Dickerson were informed of the moves in the aftermath of the team’s 35-10 loss in Baltimore on Saturday.

Cleveland’s offense struggled under Dorsey, who was fired last season by the Buffalo Bills. The Browns scored more than 20 points in only three games — just 26 in the final four games — and the unit was plagued by injuries.

Dickerson had replaced Bill Callahan when he joined his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee.

Dorsey played quarterback for the Browns — one of the 40 the team has started since 1999. He was hired to restructure Cleveland’s offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson. But things didn’t click and Watson wound up rupturing his Achilles tendon and playing in just seven games.

Watson went 1-6 and failed to throw for at least 200 yards in any game. After Watson got hurt, Dorsey took over play-calling duties from Stefanski.

Replacing the respected Callahan was going to be tough for any coach. The Browns’ running game never got going under Dickerson’s direction and Cleveland’s O-line gave up 66 sacks, although some of those were on the QBs.

