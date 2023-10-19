Browns QB Deshaun Watson practicing after missing 2 games with a shoulder injury; could face Colts

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is practicing Thursday for the first time in nearly three weeks and after missing two games with an injured right shoulder.

Watson, who has made just nine starts in two seasons with the Browns, has been dealing with a bruise and strain in the rotator cuff of his throwing arm. He got injured while running the ball on Sept. 24 against Tennessee.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Watson “is scheduled to get out there and make some throws. It’ll be good to get him out there with the guys.”

Unable to throw with enough velocity, Watson sat out last week’s win over San Francisco and his return to practice increases the chances he’ll play this Sunday at Indianapolis.

Watson also missed Cleveland’s Oct. 1 game against Baltimore.

The 28-year-old Watson said Wednesday that he’s treating his injury on a day-to-day basis, but he could not provide a timetable on when he would play again.

Watson hasn’t had a chance to build off his best game since coming to Cleveland. Against the Titans, he passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ 27-3 win.

P.J. Walker started for Watson last week and made enough plays to help the Browns hand the 49ers their first loss. Walker will start against the Colts (3-3) if Watson can’t play.

